University of Florida group paints mural capturing work from home life

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The last year during the pandemic has given one group a new appreciation of internet connection and human connection. The University of Florida College of the Arts staff came together to depict both.

Participants painted a mural on the side of the old Leonardo’s 706 building. As a nod to the past years lived experience —the mural is a depiction of a zoom meeting screen complete with a large gallery view, a chatbox, and reaction icons.

Each of the 21 zoom blocks is a symbol that represents different aspects of staff members. HR Director for the College of Arts at UF, Barb Mitola, said she’s happy this mural is bringing everyone together while sharing a message.

“I hope they can take a moment to remember that technology can bring us together in so many ways but at the same time there’s always something behind that zoom screen and there’s always that whole human being,” said Mitola. “The thing that is meaningful for us is the process of collaboration and getting to gather.”

The irony of it all is that participants who were unable to attend the Zoom painting were able to Zoom in to watch the work of art come together.

The mural is expected to hold its place for a while before it’s painted over for a different educational project.

