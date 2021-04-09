UPDATE: Newberry commissioner’s health improves after severe COVID-19 symptoms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry city commissioner who was hospitalized with COVID-19 could soon return to his position.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe says Commissioner Rick Coleman is on the mend.

In January, it was reported that Coleman had to be put on a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Marlowe says if all goes well, Coleman will return to his seat on the dias by the end of April.

