Advertisement

UPDATE: Newberry commissioner’s health improves after severe COVID-19 symptoms

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry city commissioner who was hospitalized with COVID-19 could soon return to his position.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe says Commissioner Rick Coleman is on the mend.

RELATED STORY: Newberry Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

In January, it was reported that Coleman had to be put on a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Marlowe says if all goes well, Coleman will return to his seat on the dias by the end of April.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Gainesville overnight
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
The shooting happened in the area of Latigo 27 and Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.
Developing: Two injured during shooting, OPD searches for shooter

Latest News

On Thursday, Gainesville City Commissioners voted to decrease the GRU General Fund Transfer...
GRU rates could increase as Gainesville commissioners vote to lower General Fund Transfer
Fire rescue crews contain brush fire
Newberry city commissioner's health improves
Newberry city commissioner's health improves
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews have contained a brush fire.
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews able to contain brush fire