Alachua County Public Schools host job fair to combat teacher shortage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public School(ACPS) district interviewed hundreds to fill positions to overcome not just a state shortage, but a national one as well.

In 2020, the Florida education association reported more than 2,440 open teaching positions in the state.

“There’s a shortage not just in the school district but it’s in worldwide school districts, but what we’re doing we’re filling positions for the upcoming school year,” Tonya Nunn said. “The 2021-2022 school year.”

Representatives from all schools in the district conducted interviews.

Nunn said while it can create a greater workload for some teachers, the district is by their side.

“We hope it encourages them to know that Alachua County is here for them and we support our teachers, we love our teachers, we love our administrators and we’re enjoying meeting new teachers each and every year,” Nunn said.

Just like teachers, the shortage affects kids.

“The shortage has effected the students as far as the classrooms,” Nunn added.

While there may be a shortage of teachers in the county, the district said they make sure students are taken care of.

“We know that there’s a teacher shortage but we try to do our best to make sure the students don’t feel it,” Nunn said.

The district is also hiring for counselors and bus drivers. Nunn encourages anyone interested to work for the district.

“We’re here to show our students matter, let alone our teachers matter and if there’s is anyone looking for a teacher position come to Alachua County Public Schools.”

