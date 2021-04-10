Advertisement

Dunnellon’s Boomtown Days festival is back after being canceled last year

Classic cars at the car show
Classic cars at the car show(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon Boomtown Days festival returned after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

There were more than 100 vendors including a car show with classic cars, a beauty pageant, cowboy shows, and even a pie-eating contest.

The festival had proper signage for COVID-19 safety guidelines, an organizer saID it felt good to be back in a new way.

“Started calling all of our vendors and letting them know that we were going to have to cancel so we’re very excited to be back this year and hopefully the world will continue to get safer so we can continue to have festivals like this,” said Julie Mancini the executive director chamber business association.

While the date is not yet clear, for their 50th anniversary the Boomtown Days festival is planning on a big booming surprise.

