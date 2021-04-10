Florida softball stays on a roll, beats Western Kentucky 5-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 5 Gator softball team started off its double-header Saturday on a high note after defeating Western Kentucky 5-2 in the afternoon.

Florida (30-4) got off to a hot start after two homers in the first inning from Charla Echols and Julia Cottrill to put the Gators up 3-0. Echols has hit five home runs in her last five games.

Western Kentucky (15-6) then responded with two homers of its own in the third and the sixth to only trail UF by one entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Freshman Emily Wilkie secured the win with her RBI triple sending Sarah Longley to the plate to go up on the Hilltoppers 5-2.

The Gators also played an exhibition game against Softball Canada after picking up their first win of the day.

In that game, Florida scored a pair of runs against the world’s No. 3-ranked team. Echols drove in Hannah Adams in the first inning to give UF the early lead over the Canadians.

Canada bounced back in the next inning scoring a pair of runs to put them up 2-1 over Florida.

In the top of the fourth, Canada started to pull away with the win after accumulating three more runs to lead Florida by three before the exhibition game was called at the end of the inning due to severe weather warning. Softball Canada pulled away with the 5-2 victory this time over Florida.

The Gators take on Western Kentucky in the series finale Sunday at 11 a.m.

