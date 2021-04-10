Advertisement

Gainesville church to send 20,000 meals overseas

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Catholic Relief Services and volunteers packed raw foods like rice and spices to send to people in Burkina Faso, Africa with food insecurities.

The Catholic Student Center raised $10,000 to purchase the food.

Volunteers met at saint Augustine church to package and weigh the materials.

“We know that the food that we’re packing today is going to be eaten by somebody whose hungry pretty soon from now and that really makes it much more real and I think that’s really important,” service chair, Paul Gulit said. “This is just an extension of our faith and it’s students, non-student parishioners, we have people from other catholic parishes in town.”

Their goal is to package 20,000 for those in need.

