Advertisement

Gainesville man screams at grandmother, threatens two women before arrest

Trey Smith mugshot
Trey Smith mugshot(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A good morning turned into a night behind bars for a Gainesville man. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, 25-year-old Trey Smith became angry after an elderly woman said good morning to him at Harbor Cove Apartments on University Ave.

RELATED STORY: MCSO: Ocala man assaults woman holds her against her will for several days

When the granddaughter of the woman confronted Smith, he pulled a pocket knife out and started shouting multiple expletives at her and threatened to kill her.

RELATED STORY: Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

Deputies were later able to find Smith at a Motel Six on Newberry Road after he fled the scene. He’s being charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
William Rodriguez-Cordero is behind bars on charges of attempted second degree murder, sexual...
MCSO: Ocala man proclaims himself Lucifer, holds woman captive, tells her she will be his sacrifice
GoFundMe for Calhoun Wolverton
University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash
Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

Latest News

Bradford County road Closure on SR 100
Madison St. in Starke to be closed for the remaining weekends in April
Publix stores in Alachua, Columbia, Clay and Marion counties will all have appointments...
Publix to expand vaccine appointments
Classic cars at the car show
Dunnellon’s Boomtown Days festival is back after being canceled last year
Fellow officers and the community came out and bought slabs of ribs to raise money for officer...
Rib fundraiser helps raise money for officer Jason Douglas who’s battling leukemia