Gainesville man screams at grandmother, threatens two women before arrest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A good morning turned into a night behind bars for a Gainesville man. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, 25-year-old Trey Smith became angry after an elderly woman said good morning to him at Harbor Cove Apartments on University Ave.

RELATED STORY: MCSO: Ocala man assaults woman holds her against her will for several days

When the granddaughter of the woman confronted Smith, he pulled a pocket knife out and started shouting multiple expletives at her and threatened to kill her.

RELATED STORY: Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

Deputies were later able to find Smith at a Motel Six on Newberry Road after he fled the scene. He’s being charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.