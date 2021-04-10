Gainesville man screams at grandmother, threatens two women before arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A good morning turned into a night behind bars for a Gainesville man. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, 25-year-old Trey Smith became angry after an elderly woman said good morning to him at Harbor Cove Apartments on University Ave.
When the granddaughter of the woman confronted Smith, he pulled a pocket knife out and started shouting multiple expletives at her and threatened to kill her.
Deputies were later able to find Smith at a Motel Six on Newberry Road after he fled the scene. He’s being charged with aggravated assault.
