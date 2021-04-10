Advertisement

Gator baseball team falls in series opener to Vols, 6-4

Hickey, McMullen, Fabian bash homers in loss
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida on...
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The No. 12 Florida Gators dropped Friday night’s SEC series opener to No. 6 Tennessee, 6-4 to remain winless in conference road games. Florida’s only road victory this season remains a 9-6 victory over North Florida on Feb. 23.

Nathan Hickey and Kirby McMullen clubbed back-to-back home runs for the Gators in the fourth inning and Jud Fabian went deep in the seventh to give Florida its third homer of the night. Colby Halter followed with an RBI single later in the seventh to tie the game, 4-4.

Tommy Mace pitched six innings for the Gators, allowing four earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six batters. Christian Scott took the loss, allowing the other two runs, including the go-ahead sacrifice fly by Tennessee’s Jake Rucker in the bottom of the seventh.

Florida drops to 20-10 overall, 5-5 in SEC play. The Volunteers remain hot and won for the tenth time in their last eleven games. Tennessee enters Saturday’s middle game of the series at 26-5 overall, 8-2 in conference play.

