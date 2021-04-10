High Springs city government serves 500 families during food give out

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs served around 500 families at Saturday’s food giveaway held at the city’s civic center.

The food was given out at the High Springs Civic Center located 19107 NW 240th St. in High Springs. Cars lined up around the block for hours waiting to receive bags of food which included milk, bread, juice, butter and even fresh fruit. Several city officials such as Police Chief J. Antoine, Sheppard Vice-Mayor Linda Jones and city commissioner Byran Williams.

Williams, who helped organize the give-outs which have been happening for around seven years, says turnout has been up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been higher, yes much higher. Like I always like to say, this is not just for the needy, it’s for those that eat,” said Williams.

The first five vehicles in line were given reusable bags filled with toilet paper to reward them for waiting for the longest amount of time. The food was provided by Farm Share, an organization based in Jacksonville.

These events are held at least once every two- to three months. They are always held at the High Springs Civic Center.

