Advertisement

High Springs city government serves 500 families during food give out

Commissioner Byran Williams and Police Chief J. Antoine Sheppard help out
Commissioner Byran Williams and Police Chief J. Antoine Sheppard help out(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of High Springs served around 500 families at Saturday’s food giveaway held at the city’s civic center.

The food was given out at the High Springs Civic Center located 19107 NW 240th St. in High Springs. Cars lined up around the block for hours waiting to receive bags of food which included milk, bread, juice, butter and even fresh fruit. Several city officials such as Police Chief J. Antoine, Sheppard Vice-Mayor Linda Jones and city commissioner Byran Williams.

Williams, who helped organize the give-outs which have been happening for around seven years, says turnout has been up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: Shepherd’s Lighthouse helps people in need throughout the pandemic

“It’s been higher, yes much higher. Like I always like to say, this is not just for the needy, it’s for those that eat,” said Williams.

The first five vehicles in line were given reusable bags filled with toilet paper to reward them for waiting for the longest amount of time. The food was provided by Farm Share, an organization based in Jacksonville.

These events are held at least once every two- to three months. They are always held at the High Springs Civic Center.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Gainesville overnight
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
On Thursday, Gainesville City Commissioners voted to decrease the GRU General Fund Transfer...
GRU rates could increase as Gainesville commissioners vote to lower General Fund Transfer
Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

Latest News

Marion county student media festival hosted virtually for a second year in a row.
The Marion county student media festival hosted virtually for a second year
Lake City Medical purchases a surgical robot.
Lake City Medical center invest in state of the art surgical robot
Lake City gateway airport awarded millions from the Economic development administration.
The Lake City Gateway airport awarded millions from the Cares Act
Lake City gateway airport awarded millions from the Economic development administration.
The Economic Development administration awarded Lake City Gateway airport millions