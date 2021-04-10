Lake City Medical center invest in state of the art surgical robot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)- The Lake City Medical center is investing $ 1.6 million in a new piece of technology.

It’s part of the facility’s expansion, a state of the art surgical robot was purchased.

The “Da Vinci 11” surgical robot can be used for a variety of procedures in the areas of general surgery, gynecology, and urology.

Officials say the device will use smaller cuts, decreasing patient recovery times.

