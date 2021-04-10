Advertisement

Madison St. in Starke to be closed for the remaining weekends in April

Bradford County road Closure on SR 100
Bradford County road Closure on SR 100(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of a major road in Bradford Co. will be closed for the rest of the weekends of April for construction.

As part of the Starke Railroad Overpass construction on SR-100, or better known as Madison St. in the city, the portion of the road between Church St. and Laura St. will be closed this April 9 through 12, along with the remaining weekends of the month.

During this time, SR-100 eastbound will be closed to local traffic only at U.S. HWY 301, and will then be detoured onto Church St, SR-230, Colley Rd, and back to SR-100. Westbound traffic will be closed to local traffic at SE 144th St and detoured onto Colley Rd, SR-230, Church St, and back to SR-100. Truck traffic will be detoured to SE144th St/Hazen Street.

