Madison St. in Starke to be closed for the remaining weekends in April
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of a major road in Bradford Co. will be closed for the rest of the weekends of April for construction.
As part of the Starke Railroad Overpass construction on SR-100, or better known as Madison St. in the city, the portion of the road between Church St. and Laura St. will be closed this April 9 through 12, along with the remaining weekends of the month.
During this time, SR-100 eastbound will be closed to local traffic only at U.S. HWY 301, and will then be detoured onto Church St, SR-230, Colley Rd, and back to SR-100. Westbound traffic will be closed to local traffic at SE 144th St and detoured onto Colley Rd, SR-230, Church St, and back to SR-100. Truck traffic will be detoured to SE144th St/Hazen Street.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.