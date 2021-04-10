Newberry baseball team shuts out Dunnellon 6-0

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry Panthers baseball team is on a 10-game-winning streak after shutting out the Dunnellon Tigers 6-0 Friday night.

The Panthers (16-1) got things rolling early in the first inning when Makai Johnson hammered a three-run homer to left field to put Newberry on top of the Tigers (10-9), 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Lucas Keustle singled to right field sending Logan Carlisle home to put the Panthers up 6-0, sealing the victory for Newberry.

Justin Crews picked up the win for the Panthers tossing six innings and striking out three batters.

Dunnellon continues its season Tuesday taking on Lake Weir, and Newberry will take on Dixie County Thursday.

