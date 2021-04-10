Oak Hall lacrosse team plays tough, loses matchup of unbeatens to Ponte Vedra

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Regular season matchups don’t get much better than Friday’s Ponte Vedra-Oak Hall boys lacrosse clash between state powers. The Sharks ultimately outlasted the Eagles, 6-5 in a battle of schools that entered the game with a combined record of 25-0.

Ponte Vedra (15-0) is the state’s top-ranked team across all classifications according to Maxpreps, while Oak Hall (11-1) came into Friday’s play rated number two in Class 1A. The Sharks scored the final three goals of the contest, and capped the rally on Freddie DiMarzo’s game-winner with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter.

The Oak Hall and Ponte Vedra girls teams also met on Friday, with the Sharks dominating, 18-0. District tournaments for both schools begins next week.

