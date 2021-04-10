Ocala Police Department dedicates “Jason Day” for officer being treated for leukemia

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala Police Department is dedicating Saturday to officer Jason Douglas, who is being treated for leukemia.

Saturday, the department is hosting a rib sale at 100 Proof Saloon to raise money for the Douglas family. Pickup is from 10 am to 3 pm. They expect meal tickets to be available.

Saturday evening, OPD employees as wells as people from other agencies, including the sheriff’s office and fire rescue, will hold an internal bowling tournament to benefit the family. The department was able to book an entire bowling alley for the event. Raffle tickets will be sold to benefit the family.

“Ocala Police Department is a family,” said OPD public information officer Corie Byrd. “When one of our officers, and even a civilian worker, when they suffer we suffer. So we want to make sure their family doesn’t have to go through the hardship of worrying about finances.”

Douglas is a school resource officer at Hillcrest School. He has worked for the department for more than 20 years. Byrd said his treatment at UF Health Shands is going well.

While Officer Douglas receives treatment, Officer McBride has volunteered to cover his assigned school as SRO. The... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Thursday, April 8, 2021

