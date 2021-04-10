Publix to expand vaccine appointments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is expanding vaccine appointments at their stores in most Florida counties.

Starting Monday at 7 am, the store will open spots for people to make appointments for the Moderna vaccine throughout the week.

Publix stores in Alachua, Columbia, Clay and Marion counties will all have appointments available.

You can find the link to register for an appointment here.

For more information on getting vaccinated in North Central Florida, visit our vaccine portal.

