Rib fundraiser helps raise money for officer Jason Douglas who’s battling leukemia

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department proclaimed today “Jason Day”

as multiple fundraisers raise awareness for an officer battling cancer.

Fellow officers and the community came out and bought slabs of ribs to raise money for officer Jason Douglas.

The department, along with 100 Proof Saloon and Ocala Outreach hosted a rib sale to raise money for officer Douglas and his family.

Douglas is currently battling leukemia, and with each $25 sale of ribs, the department hopes to be able to fund his treatment. SGT. Kyle Howie saID the fundraiser shows how much the community is supporting officer Douglas.

“It’s a tremendous honor especially for the Ocala Police Department and for officer Jason Douglas for the community to come out and support him and support us and everybody that’s putting this on for him.”

The police department also hosted other fundraiser events for “Jason Day” including a bowling tournament.

