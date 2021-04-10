The Lake City Gateway airport awarded millions from the Cares Act

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Millions of dollars from the Cares Act is coming to Lake City Gateway airport.

The Economic Development administration is awarding the airport $2.3 million.

The money will be used to retro fit two world war two era hangars.

They will be used for aircraft maintenance and repair.

It is expected to create three hundred jobs, and help retain hundreds more.

