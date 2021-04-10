Advertisement

The Lake City Gateway airport awarded millions from the Cares Act

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Millions of dollars from the Cares Act is coming to Lake City Gateway airport.

The Economic Development administration is awarding the airport $2.3 million.

The money will be used to retro fit two world war two era hangars.

They will be used for aircraft maintenance and repair.

It is expected to create three hundred jobs, and help retain hundreds more.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Gainesville overnight
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
On Thursday, Gainesville City Commissioners voted to decrease the GRU General Fund Transfer...
GRU rates could increase as Gainesville commissioners vote to lower General Fund Transfer
Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

Latest News

Marion county student media festival hosted virtually for a second year in a row.
The Marion county student media festival hosted virtually for a second year
Lake City Medical purchases a surgical robot.
Lake City Medical center invest in state of the art surgical robot
Lake City gateway airport awarded millions from the Economic development administration.
The Economic Development administration awarded Lake City Gateway airport millions
Lake City Medical purchases a surgical robot.
The Lake City Medical center invest in state of the art surgical robot