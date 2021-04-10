The Marion county student media festival hosted virtually for a second year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For a second year, the Marion county student media festival was held virtually.

Tonight winning student films were showcased.

For the kindergarten - 2nd grade category “cat news show” produced by students at Madison Street academy came out on top.

The music video “energy” won top prize in the 3rd - 5th age group.

Comedy “jackpot” produced by Dunnellon middle won the middle school title.

And among high schoolers, “breaking point” by Forest high won the highest marks.

Link to watch the festival is here

