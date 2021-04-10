University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A pedestrian crash sent a University of Florida student to the hospital.

A GoFundMe page, and the group “Florida Not One More” identified the victim as Calhoun Wolverton, a sophomore at UF. Just after midnight Thursday morning, Wolverton was hit by a vehicle on 13th street.

He is being treated at UF Health Shands and is expected to have facial reconstructive surgery on Monday. A fundraiser to benefit the family is being run by his fraternity Beta Theta Pi with hopes of raising $70,000.

Click here to donate.

