Alachua County still accepting Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Co. officials want to remind those struggling to pay rent or utilities that they can still apply for assistance to make up payments.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is continuing to accept applications for those who are having difficulties paying their bills due to the pandemic.

If eligible, the fund will make payments directly to landlords and utility companies, not individual households.

Each household can be given up to $15,000.

If you’d like to apply for funding, you can do so here.

