Advertisement

Alachua County still accepting Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications

Emergency Rental Assistance Program still accepting applications in Alachua County
Emergency Rental Assistance Program still accepting applications in Alachua County(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Co. officials want to remind those struggling to pay rent or utilities that they can still apply for assistance to make up payments.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is continuing to accept applications for those who are having difficulties paying their bills due to the pandemic.

Related story: Alachua County Public Schools host job fair to combat teacher shortage

If eligible, the fund will make payments directly to landlords and utility companies, not individual households.

Each household can be given up to $15,000.

If you’d like to apply for funding, you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
GoFundMe for Calhoun Wolverton
University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

Latest News

Festival features face painting, live music, pony rides and a butterfly exhibit fluttering with...
Blueberry Festival canceled, but will be back for the next two weekends in April
Girl dances at the Dance Marathon at UF main event
Dance Marathon at the University of Florida holds first in-person main event since the start of the pandemic
Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College
Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County