Blueberry Festival canceled, but will be back for the next two weekends in April

Festival features face painting, live music, pony rides and a butterfly exhibit fluttering with...
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - With lots of sunshine and a great turnout Saturday the weather did not cooperate Sunday causing the Blueberry Festival to cancel.

Saturday featured face painting, live music, pony rides, and a butterfly exhibit fluttering with more than 100 live butterflies.

Sunday, it was the polar opposite. The Blueberry Festival at Timberline Farms was bare and full of rain.

Despite it being rained out, one of the organizers says that the butterfly exhibit is something people have to look forward to next time.

“You go in one door and out the other of course and while you’re in there you interact with the butterflies and look at the flowers. there’s a lot of butterflies in there, a lot of them,” said Franco Almeida.

Don’t be disappointed if you missed the Blueberry Festival this weekend it will be back on April 17-18 and April 24-25.

