Dance Marathon at the University of Florida holds first in-person main event since the start of the pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Marathon at the University of Florida, or DM at UF, hosted the first in-person main event since the start of the pandemic.

This year instead of the day-long event, the main event lasted all weekend starting on Saturday at 8 a.m. and the closing ceremony started at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dance groups were broken into two groups, Orange and Blue, to break up the dancers and between the weekend.

Last year even though the main event was only held virtually, the group still raised over $2.5 million. Over the 27 years that the organization has held the main event the group has raised over $20 million. Money raised goes toward research and equipment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

Maddy Whalen, the Public Relations Director for DM at UF, was happy that the event was able to be attended this year.

“Obviously last year we did have a virtual event, so a lot of people missed out on getting to experience what it’s like to be in person at DM event so we’re very excited that so many people get to do this and safely,” said Whalen.

While traditionally held at the O’Connell Center, Other events were planned at the Reitz Union and even Norman Field. After inclement weather on Sunday, the event at Norman Field was not held.

Hundreds of students dance, played games and ultimately kept moving to raise money over the two-day long event.

