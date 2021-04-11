Advertisement

Dance Marathon at the University of Florida holds first in-person main event since the start of the pandemic

Girl dances at the Dance Marathon at UF main event
Girl dances at the Dance Marathon at UF main event(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Marathon at the University of Florida, or DM at UF, hosted the first in-person main event since the start of the pandemic.

This year instead of the day-long event, the main event lasted all weekend starting on Saturday at 8 a.m. and the closing ceremony started at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dance groups were broken into two groups, Orange and Blue, to break up the dancers and between the weekend.

Last year even though the main event was only held virtually, the group still raised over $2.5 million. Over the 27 years that the organization has held the main event the group has raised over $20 million. Money raised goes toward research and equipment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

Maddy Whalen, the Public Relations Director for DM at UF, was happy that the event was able to be attended this year.

RELATED STORY: Rib fundraiser helps raise money for officer Jason Douglas who’s battling leukemia

“Obviously last year we did have a virtual event, so a lot of people missed out on getting to experience what it’s like to be in person at DM event so we’re very excited that so many people get to do this and safely,” said Whalen.

While traditionally held at the O’Connell Center, Other events were planned at the Reitz Union and even Norman Field. After inclement weather on Sunday, the event at Norman Field was not held.

Hundreds of students dance, played games and ultimately kept moving to raise money over the two-day long event.

To view the closing ceremony and see how much money was raised this year, visit the DM at UF Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
GoFundMe for Calhoun Wolverton
University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

Latest News

Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College
Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Trey Smith of Gainesville
Gainesville man screams at grandmother, threatens two women before arrest
Bradford County road Closure on SR 100
Madison St. in Starke to be closed for the remaining weekends in April