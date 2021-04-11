Advertisement

Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - An 11-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a pick up truck in Dixie Co.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was backing his truck out of a driveway at 142 SE 894 Ave, when he didn’t see a box behind the truck that the girl got inside.

Dixie Co. Emergency Medical Services brought the girl to a helicopter landing zone in Old Town where she was flown to UF Health Shands.

She later died there from her injuries.

It is not known if the man and girl were related, but they are both from Sparks, Ga.

FHP is currently investigating the crash as a traffic homicide.

