Former Gator Noah Locke announces he’ll transfer to Louisville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After announcing that he would leave the Gator men’s basketball program at the end of his junior season, guard Noah Locke has found a new home. The three-point specialist posted on social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Louisville.

Locke averaged 10.6 points per game this past season and helped the Gators to the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore is a 40.3 percent career three-point shooter. More than two thirds of his field goals in college have come from beyond the arc.

Louisville finished the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season with a record of 13-7 and missed the NCAA tournament.

