Gator baseball team done in by one poor inning in 5-4 loss to Tennessee

Walks doom Gators in second straight loss to Vols
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -Florida right handed starter Franco Aleman went into the sixth inning on 96 pitches Saturday night against Tennessee, but the Gators could not hang onto a 3-0 lead and lost, 5-4 to remain winless in five SEC road games this season. No. 12 Florida (20-11 overall, 5-6 SEC) will look to salvage one game in the series against the No. 6 Volunteers on Sunday.

Freshman cleanup hitter Sterlin Thompson gave Florida a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Gators expanded their lead on a two-run single by freshman Jordan Carrion later in the fourth. But things fell apart for the Gators in the sixth.

After Aleman opened the inning by walking two batters, Jack Leftwich came on in relief with two on and no outs and did not throw a strike, issuing consecutive four-pitch walks to the only batters he would face. The free passes enabled Tennessee to score its first run. The Volunteers turned it into a five-run inning for the only scoring they would need.

Jacob Young and Josh Rivera had two hits for the Gators. The Volunteers improved to 27-5 overall and took the lead in the SEC East at 9-2 in conference play.

