Gators rally past Volunteers in series finale, 7-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -Kris Armstrong delivered a pinch-hit, go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Florida baseball team a 7-6 win over Tennessee on Sunday, helping the Gators salvage one victory in the teams’ three-game series. Florida (21-11 overall, 6-6 SEC) picked up its first win in six SEC road games.

Jacob Young also homered and was one of five Gators to produce a multi-hit game. Kirby McMullen and Colby Halter drove in Florida’s other two runs.

Christian Scott picked up the win, tossing four and two thirds scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out six. Tennessee (27-6, 9-3 SEC) lost for just the second time in its last 13 games.

The Gators return to Gainesville to host Florida State on Tuesday.

