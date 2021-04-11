Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

