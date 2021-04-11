Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION AND BRADFORD COUNTIES, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 Saturday night, a woman was driving her truck North on Northeast 235th Avenue and tried making a turn onto County Road 314.

The 40-year-old man on his motorcycle was heading East on County Road 314, and crashed into the side of the pickup truck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

A man in Bradford County is also dead after a crash early Sunday morning. FHP said a pickup truck and sedan were traveling west on State Road 16 near the intersection with Northwest 177th street. The sedan slowed down to turn onto 177th st, and the pickup truck didn’t slow down in time, colliding with the back of the sedan.

The truck veered across the road and flipped over on the opposite shoulder. The passenger of the truck died at the scene. The 2 people in the sedan suffered minor injuries.

