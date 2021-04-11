Advertisement

Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION AND BRADFORD COUNTIES, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 Saturday night, a woman was driving her truck North on Northeast 235th Avenue and tried making a turn onto County Road 314.

The 40-year-old man on his motorcycle was heading East on County Road 314, and crashed into the side of the pickup truck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

RELATED STORY: One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash

A man in Bradford County is also dead after a crash early Sunday morning. FHP said a pickup truck and sedan were traveling west on State Road 16 near the intersection with Northwest 177th street. The sedan slowed down to turn onto 177th st, and the pickup truck didn’t slow down in time, colliding with the back of the sedan.

The truck veered across the road and flipped over on the opposite shoulder. The passenger of the truck died at the scene. The 2 people in the sedan suffered minor injuries.

RELATED STORY: Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
GoFundMe for Calhoun Wolverton
University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

Latest News

The Dancing Princesses enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
'The Dancing Princesses' enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
The Dancing Princesses enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
‘The Dancing Princesses’ enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
4/11/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST