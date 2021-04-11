Advertisement

Nitro Monster Truck tour back in Ocala

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All the mud from this rain went to good use as the Nitro Monster Truck Tour was back in Ocala this weekend.

Families were able to ride on the mega trucks as they did 360′s and threw mud in the air.

Fans were close up to 10,000-pound trucks as they crushed cars and raced through the mud.

The weather halted events multiple times due to lightning.

Although, the chief operating officer of the tour said he’s happy to be back in Ocala

.“We’ve got a mega versus monster truck lineup happening for a family event getting outside and trying to get everything back to normal and bring entertainment and families back together,” said Tony Maderazzo with the Nitro Monster Truck Tour.

In May, the Bubba Raceway will host the Top Gun Sprint series with V8 thunder stock cars and street stock cars.

