Ocala CEP features local company that creates props for Hollywood

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve ever wondered where props from some of your favorite movies come from, the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership speak to a local company that has the answer.

Eblanworx is a company based out of Marion County that creates movie props and has had their props featured in movies such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

While Eblanworx has clients across the world, owner John Eblan tells the CEP that he feels Ocala is home and wants to find ways to incorporate his business into the Marion County community.

Eblanworx created props that were featured in the CEP’s annual luncheon.

