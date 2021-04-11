Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Spring 2021 Student Art and Design Exhibition is taking place at Florida Gateway College.

From April 7 to 18, people can view creative works at the Levy Performing Arts Center from various mediums like sculptures, drawings, photography, painting, digital art and graphic design.

People can then vote on which pieces they think are best, and the winning pieces will be bought by the FGC Library to add to their collection.

The exhibit will remain on display during the centers spring theatre production of “Almost, Maine” from April 15 to 18.

