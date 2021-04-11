‘The Dancing Princesses’ enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Sun Country Dance Theatre held their 13th annual spring youth concert at the Phillips Center and this year the featured premiere was The Dancing Princesses.

The original ballet included a cast of more than 20 youth playing fairies, goblins and royalty.

Related story: Student art exhibit opens at Florida Gateway College

The artistic director, Judy Benton, said these performers have faced a lot during the pandemic and dancing has kept them together.

“So the only thing they have to get out is their dancing,” Benton said. “There’s quite a few seniors here, some are going away to college, some are staying at UF. “This is their last performance with the company, and they’ve been with us for 10-14 years. So this is their passion, this is what they love to do, so it’s very special.”

The performance was free for children under 12.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.