ACSO: Deputy on paid administrative leave after shooting knife-wielding man

By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on paid administrative leave after shooting a suspect early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the call of a girlfriend saying that her boyfriend was threatening her with a knife at 805 SW 75th Way in Gainesville around 2 a.m. on Apr 12. The boyfriend, now identified as 26-year old Jeremiah Birrey, originally had deputies called on him earlier but he had fled the scene.

While responding to the second call, deputies found Birrey barricading the door of the home. After forcibly entering the house, deputies saw Birrey charging at his girlfriend with the knife and shot him.

Emergency services were called for Birrey and he was taken to a local hospital. Lt. Kaley Behl, the Spokesperson for ACSO, says the initial call to the home may have warranted mental health services.

“They asked the family to please return, or call the Sheriff’s office back if he returned to the residence so that they could evaluate him for a potential Marchman Act or Baker Act because he had a disturbed mental state initially,” said Behl.

Due to the circumstances of the shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. Behl says this is common for all officer-involved shootings.

“The Alachua County Sheriff’s Department has a contract with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate all of our officer-involved shootings and that’s absolutely so that there is no appearance of impropriety that we are allowing someone else to do those investigations,” said Behl.

The identity of the officer has yet to be released and the status of Birrey is also unknown at this time.

