CLASS in session, Gainesville non-profit coaches young women on how to be entrepreneurs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cultivating Ladies and Setting Standards in corporate America or CLASS Inc. is a program, not only educating young women, but showing them how to be their own boss.

Tasia McCleod founded CLASS Inc. to teach ladies between ages 8 and 18 entrepreneurial skills like budgeting, critical thinking, public speaking among other skills she wasn’t taught growing up.

“We did not learn financial literacy in grade school, period,” McCleod said “I understand what it’s like to raise a black girl in this society. I am somebody who is 110 percent invested in making sure that these young ladies walk away from this experience with more confidence, more character, just in general. We’re going to create habits today that will mold great character for tomorrow.”

Even if students know they want to have their own business but aren’t sure what route to go, McCleod said the six week courses she provides the girls gives them with guidance.

“As entrepreneurship opportunities, to take an idea through conception to execution,” McCleod said. “That’s the whole idea.”

McCleod began CLASS Inc. in 2018 and the success stories have been rolling in.

“They’ve gone on to start their own businesses,” McCleod said. “I’ve walked them through their LLC’s.”

For students not sure what to be when they grow up but are in it for the leadership experience, she said she’s building a path for them as well.

“I look forward to still seeing them somewhere successful and like I said becoming transformational leaders in their community,” McCleod said.

Scholarships and free virtual tutoring lessons are available. Class inc.’s upcoming sessions begin on April 19th.

You can pre-register by texting “class” to: 352-280-3864, visit their Facebook or website.

