Gator men’s basketball team lands transfer guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

Former Charleston Southern player fourth to join UF program in the last week
Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) is defended by Michigan State forward...
Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) is defended by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and guard Conner George (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After losing four players to transfers since the end of the season, the Florida men’s basketball team continues to stock up on established collegiate talent. 6-foot-4 guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. announced on social media on Monday that he would join the Gators to close his college career.

Fleming starred at Charleston Southern and was named a First Team All-Big South performer this past season and was also a repeat winner as Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 20.1 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting from the field.

Fleming joins fellow guards Brandon McKissic (UMKC), CJ Felder (Boston College) and Myreon Jones (Penn State) as players who have all transferred into the UF program.

