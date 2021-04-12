Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Incident at Austin-East High School
Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School
American Airlines is pulling planes from pandemic storage as it prepares for more travel this...
Airlines prepare for spike in travel
What you need to know about ACA extended enrollment
What you need to know about ACA extended enrollment
The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles