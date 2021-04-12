Advertisement

Horse Capital TV features a decorated military horse honored at World Equestrian Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses have a long history of serving our country in war time. In this week’s special from Horse Capital TV, they highlight a statue that honors a U.S. Marine War Horse with a decorated history.

Sgt. Reckless was originally purchased by a Marine in 1952, and through years of service eventually earned two Purple Hearts and saved countless lives as a Marine.

The statue of Sgt. Reckless is featured at the new World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

To learn more about Sgt. Reckless and what else the World Equestrian Center has to offer, click HERE.

