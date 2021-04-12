Horse Capital TV features a decorated military horse honored at World Equestrian Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses have a long history of serving our country in war time. In this week’s special from Horse Capital TV, they highlight a statue that honors a U.S. Marine War Horse with a decorated history.

Sgt. Reckless was originally purchased by a Marine in 1952, and through years of service eventually earned two Purple Hearts and saved countless lives as a Marine.

The statue of Sgt. Reckless is featured at the new World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

To learn more about Sgt. Reckless and what else the World Equestrian Center has to offer, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.