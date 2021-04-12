Kat Cammack to bring petition to house floor over proposed health care abortion bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Fl-3 representative Kat Cammack is expected to lead an effort to bring a bill to the house floor involving abortion.

According to the Florida-based group Priests for Life, Cammack will introduce a discharge petition to bring the House Bill H.R. 619 to the house floor on Wednesday.

The bill would prevent health care practitioners from not treating babies who survive an attempted abortion.

Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-2) is the primary sponsor of the bill.

In order to bring the bill to a vote, 218 members of congress must sign the petition.

Currently, all 213 Republicans are expected to sign the petition, meaning five Democrats would need to sign as well.

