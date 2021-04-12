One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man who they say attempted to shoot and kill another man Sunday night.

According to officers, Nicholas Elijah Jacobs was hanging out with two other men when Jacobs starting to argue with one of the men.

The fight moved outside the car and escalated when a phone was thrown.

Officers say the 19-year-old returned to the car and grabbed a handgun. He pointed the gun at the man’s head, said “I’m going to kill you,” and fired.

The second man left his car r with an AR-style rifle and fired into the air in an attempt to stop the fight.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jacobs is being held at the Alachua County Jail. Bond has not been set and is pending trial.

