Advertisement

Recognizing the often unseen first first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They help to keep you safe every day by answering the phone. They are 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Hannah Carpenter is one of the Emergency Telecommunicators at the Marion County Emergency Management call center.

Every day she answers that 9-1-1 call.

Carpenter has been a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Marion County for eight years.

“We get the original chaos. We get the original call. We are the first first responders, we hear all of it before even law enforcement or fire gets there,” she said.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, so from now until April 17, it’s their time, where Carpenter and dozens like her are recognized.

“It is nice to know that we are appreciated. A lot of people don’t think that what we do on the other side of the phone matters,” Emergency Telecommunicator Steve Lee said.

But without these often unseen heroes, public safety would not be the same.

“We’ll walk them through the steps, you know check the airway, to make sure they’re breathe or do chest compressions. If somebody is choking we’ll walk them through the procedures for a Heimlich maneuver. During the time that they’re calling they’re thinking just to get the help so they might not be thinking what they can do to help the patient and that’s where we step in,” Lee added.

So this week we say thank you to the calming voice that answers our calls for help.

Trending story: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Incident at Austin-East High School
One dead following shooting at Austin-East High School, one person detained
Recognizing the often unseen first first responders during National Public Safety...
Recognizing the often unseen first first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
russell report
The Russell Report: More problems from the NCAA and getting rid of the College Football Playoff?
election debate
Corporations caught in middle of election debate