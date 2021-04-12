Recognizing the often unseen first first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They help to keep you safe every day by answering the phone. They are 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Hannah Carpenter is one of the Emergency Telecommunicators at the Marion County Emergency Management call center.

Every day she answers that 9-1-1 call.

Carpenter has been a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Marion County for eight years.

“We get the original chaos. We get the original call. We are the first first responders, we hear all of it before even law enforcement or fire gets there,” she said.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, so from now until April 17, it’s their time, where Carpenter and dozens like her are recognized.

“It is nice to know that we are appreciated. A lot of people don’t think that what we do on the other side of the phone matters,” Emergency Telecommunicator Steve Lee said.

But without these often unseen heroes, public safety would not be the same.

“We’ll walk them through the steps, you know check the airway, to make sure they’re breathe or do chest compressions. If somebody is choking we’ll walk them through the procedures for a Heimlich maneuver. During the time that they’re calling they’re thinking just to get the help so they might not be thinking what they can do to help the patient and that’s where we step in,” Lee added.

So this week we say thank you to the calming voice that answers our calls for help.

