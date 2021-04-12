Advertisement

Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning.

Carroll County Sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20.

It’s unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey said she isn’t aware of the officers’ conditions.

Additional details weren’t immediately released.

Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Breaking news.
One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site