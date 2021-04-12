Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 4/11

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will be closed once again this week.

Starting Monday morning, repairs on a “subsurface subsidence”, better known as a sinkhole, will start.

The park is expected to be back open next Saturday.

Related story: Ocala Wetland Recharge Park re-opens with new educational exhibits

On Tuesday, the cities of Newberry and Alachua will hold their municipal elections.

Only one race will take place in Newberry as Joy Glanzer is challenging incumbent Tim Marden for the group four seat.

Related story: Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations

In Alachua, seat four incumbent Shirley Brown is looking to fight off a challenge from Gregory Pelham.

While three candidates are vying for seat five. That race features Jennifer Blalock, Malcolm Dixon and Gary Kocher.

On Wednesday, “the big fix” is taking place in Marion county. The Voices of Change Animal League, in partnership with Marion County Animal Services are hoping to spay and neuter up to $300 cats to address overpopulation in the county.

If you have a cat needing fixing, you can bring them to Sheltering Hands 10397 US 27, Ocala or VOCAL 6393 SW 52nd St. Ocala.

On Thursday, Florida Gateway College is teaming up with the Columbia County Health Department to vaccinate any student on campus who wants a COVID-19 shot.

Shots will be administered from 9 am to 11 am.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
Gainesville student murder promotional poster
ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders
GoFundMe for Calhoun Wolverton
University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

Latest News

Kat Cammack to bring petition to house floor over proposed health care abortion bill
Kat Cammack to bring petition to house floor over proposed health care abortion bill
CLASS in session, Gainesville non-profit coaches young women on how to be entrepreneurs
CLASS in session, Gainesville non-profit coaches young women on how to be entrepreneurs
The Dancing Princesses enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
'The Dancing Princesses' enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
The Dancing Princesses enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert
‘The Dancing Princesses’ enchant Gainesville for Sun Dance Country Theatre concert