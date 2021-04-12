The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 4/11

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will be closed once again this week.

Starting Monday morning, repairs on a “subsurface subsidence”, better known as a sinkhole, will start.

The park is expected to be back open next Saturday.

On Tuesday, the cities of Newberry and Alachua will hold their municipal elections.

Only one race will take place in Newberry as Joy Glanzer is challenging incumbent Tim Marden for the group four seat.

In Alachua, seat four incumbent Shirley Brown is looking to fight off a challenge from Gregory Pelham.

While three candidates are vying for seat five. That race features Jennifer Blalock, Malcolm Dixon and Gary Kocher.

On Wednesday, “the big fix” is taking place in Marion county. The Voices of Change Animal League, in partnership with Marion County Animal Services are hoping to spay and neuter up to $300 cats to address overpopulation in the county.

If you have a cat needing fixing, you can bring them to Sheltering Hands 10397 US 27, Ocala or VOCAL 6393 SW 52nd St. Ocala.

On Thursday, Florida Gateway College is teaming up with the Columbia County Health Department to vaccinate any student on campus who wants a COVID-19 shot.

Shots will be administered from 9 am to 11 am.

