Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue’s new training equipment put to the test

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County firefighters have a new method of gauging their physical fitness and improving their training.

The fireground physical ability test is a new program from “Firesled fitness and training” that gives firefighters the ability to train using equipment and techniques that simulate the tasks they would do on the job. The fitness initiative that ACFR used previously involved routine exercises like the treadmill, pushups, and situps, but they plan to use this program as their new annual benchmark.

TRENDING STORY: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Captain Karem Scott-Kotb said ACFR is one of the first in the state to use this equipment for training.

“Tool carries, ladder carry, ladder climb, forceable entry so it touches many different aspects of what we’d have to do on an actual fire scene,” Scott-Kotb said. “The Punisher is using a sledgehammer to hit a weighted sled on top of a sled simulating us forcing entry to a door of an apartment or a home.”

In addition to annual testing and training for current firefighters, ACFR also plans to use the program during their hiring process to ensure new recruits are physically capable.

“We’ll use this as a standard that we set so if you pass this test, that will show us you’re physically fit enough and capable of doing this job,” said Scott-Kotb.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Farm Fact: Commissioner’s Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award
Farm Fact: Commissioner’s Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award
Farm Fact: Commissioner’s Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award
Farm Fact: Commissioner’s Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Teachers & K-12 support staff push back against bill over concerns about pension security
Teachers & K-12 support staff push back against bill over concerns about pension security