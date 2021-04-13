Archer City Commission passes resolution opposing solar farm

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Archer City Leaders are opposing a proposed solar farm that would produce energy for GRU, city commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Sand Bluff Solar Facility.

They say the facility, which is to be built at a site located North of County Road 346, would not benefit residents of Archer. The solar farm would provide power to Gainesville. It’s part of the city’s goal to be powered 100% by renewable energy.

The final decision rests with the Alachua County Commission.

