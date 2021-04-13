Advertisement

Buchholz boys lacrosse team slides by Leon in first round of postseason play

Bobcats defeat Lions 11-3 Monday night
Buchholz H.S., Monday
Buchholz H.S., Monday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats defeated the Leon Lions in the first round of 2A District 1 tournament play Monday night, 11-3.

The Lions (2-8) started out strong against the Bobcats (8-7) going up 3-0 in the first quarter over the home team.

But, the Bobcats started to come alive before the first half was over, accumulating three goals to tie with the Lions 3-3 at the half.

In the second half, it was all about the Bobcats.

Braydon Girard found the back of the cage in the third quarter to finally put the Bobcats on top of the Lions 4-3.

Buchholz continued to rally against Leon, scoring 11 unanswered goals with the last 8 of them coming in a span of 14 minutes.

The Bobcats move on to the next round of play against Niceville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Dixie County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

The Russell Report
The Russell Report: More problems from the NCAA and getting rid of the College Football Playoff?
Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) is defended by Michigan State forward...
Gator men’s basketball team lands transfer guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese Masters champion
Guard averaged 10.6 ppg this past season
Noah Locke transfers to Louisville