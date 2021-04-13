Buchholz boys lacrosse team slides by Leon in first round of postseason play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats defeated the Leon Lions in the first round of 2A District 1 tournament play Monday night, 11-3.

The Lions (2-8) started out strong against the Bobcats (8-7) going up 3-0 in the first quarter over the home team.

But, the Bobcats started to come alive before the first half was over, accumulating three goals to tie with the Lions 3-3 at the half.

In the second half, it was all about the Bobcats.

Braydon Girard found the back of the cage in the third quarter to finally put the Bobcats on top of the Lions 4-3.

Buchholz continued to rally against Leon, scoring 11 unanswered goals with the last 8 of them coming in a span of 14 minutes.

The Bobcats move on to the next round of play against Niceville on Wednesday.

