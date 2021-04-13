Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The FDA and the CDC are calling for an immediate pause on the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

That’s after the discovery of six cases in the U.S. of a rare and severe type of blood clot, all of which occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48.

This is not a complete ban on the vaccines, but many states and businesses are heeding the call.

UF health epidemiologist Dr. Kartick Charibuddi says while unfortunate, this shows the process of managing a new vaccine is working.

“They are taking a better look at it to see what’s causing this, and what may be the linkage. This is telling us our system functions well. That’s part of the process - is to see after a vaccine or a drug has been authorized, that we continue to follow these steps. And to me, it tells me that it is working,” Dr. Charibuddi said.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices will meet tomorrow to review these cases and assess their potential significance.

