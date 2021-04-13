Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy killed in motorcycle accident

By WCJB staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy was laid to rest after being killed in a motorcycle accident last week.

The department led a procession and closed their office early for the funeral of Captain Mark Elam. Sheriff Gator DeLoach also spoke at Elam’s funeral.

He died Thursday morning while riding his motorcycle to work.

He served the county for 18 years and was set to be promoted to captain in May but following Elam’s death Sheriff DeLoach promoted him to the rank.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Nicholas Jacobs
One man is in jail, charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night shooting
Bradford County deadly crash
Multiple crashes leave people dead in North Central Florida
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices as lumber costs rise
Pandemic forces contractors to raise prices, as lumber costs triple

Latest News

Teachers & K-12 support staff push back against bill over concerns about pension security
Teachers & K-12 support staff push back against bill over concerns about pension security
Teachers and K-12 support staff in North Central Florida are fighting to save their pension.
Teachers & K-12 support staff push back against bill over concerns about pension security
Funeral held for sheriff's deputy
Funeral held for sheriff's deputy
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School