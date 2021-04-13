Putnam County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy killed in motorcycle accident

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy was laid to rest after being killed in a motorcycle accident last week.

The department led a procession and closed their office early for the funeral of Captain Mark Elam. Sheriff Gator DeLoach also spoke at Elam’s funeral.

He died Thursday morning while riding his motorcycle to work.

He served the county for 18 years and was set to be promoted to captain in May but following Elam’s death Sheriff DeLoach promoted him to the rank.

