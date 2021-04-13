Two former Lake City Humane Society employees file countersuit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two former Lake City Humane Society employees are launching a countersuit against the organization.

Jordan Regar and Brian Hogue-Pua were sued initially for an improper payment of over $15,000.

The two are claiming that the executive director of the Humane Society, Robin Tobak Ward, approved said payment.

The two are also suing over unpaid wage conversion, defamation, and violation of the Florida Whistle Blower Act.

