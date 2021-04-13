Advertisement

Two former Lake City Humane Society employees file countersuit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two former Lake City Humane Society employees are launching a countersuit against the organization.

Jordan Regar and Brian Hogue-Pua were sued initially for an improper payment of over $15,000.

RELATED STORY: Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft

The two are claiming that the executive director of the Humane Society, Robin Tobak Ward, approved said payment.

The two are also suing over unpaid wage conversion, defamation, and violation of the Florida Whistle Blower Act.

