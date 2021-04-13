University of Florida student in medically induced coma after being hit by vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A university of Florida student is now in a medically induced coma after being hit by a car on 13th street on Thursday.

UF Sophmore Calhoun Wolverton was hit while crossing near 13th street and 3rd avenue early Thursday morning. Police say that Wolverton did not use the crosswalk and the driver who hit him did not flee the scene.

According to a Facebook group page dedicated to giving updates on the student’s injuries, Wolverton went through facial reconstructive surgery on Monday. Also, the student may have severe brain trauma.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Graham Glover says that the department is hoping Wolverton gets better and that the investigation continues.

“I would just say at this point we send our prays to this young man who is in the hospital. I have every confidence that our traffic safety unit will conduct a thorough investigation,” said Glover.

Glover also went on to say that he does not want the public to worry about pedestrian safety in the city.

“I don’t want the public to think that we have a huge traffic pedestrian problem here in the city of Gainesville. We simply don’t. We’re highlighting some of these cases, some of the cases have come out to the media, but I want the public to know that your streets are safe,” said Glover.

The fraternity that Wolverton is a part of, Beta Theta Pi, has started a fundraiser to raise money for medical costs for Wolverton. To donate to that page click here.

