UPDATE: Charges against knife-welding man announced after officer involved shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the charges for the man who was shot for running at his girlfriend with a knife early Monday morning.

Jeremiah Birrey is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

Deputies were called on the 26-year old twice at 805 Southwest 25th Way in Gainesville before the arrest was made.

The officer involved in the shooting has yet to be identified and is on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

