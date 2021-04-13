Advertisement

UPDATE: Charges against knife-welding man announced after officer involved shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the charges for the man who was shot for running at his girlfriend with a knife early Monday morning.

Jeremiah Birrey is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

Deputies were called on the 26-year old twice at 805 Southwest 25th Way in Gainesville before the arrest was made.

RELATED STORY: ACSO: Deputy on paid administrative leave after shooting knife-wielding man

The officer involved in the shooting has yet to be identified and is on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

